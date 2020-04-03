SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) on December 31st, 2019 at $52.70. In approximately 2 months, Oracle Corp has returned 7.78% as of today's recent price of $48.60.

Over the past year, Oracle Corp has traded in a range of $37.62 to $57.06 and is now at $48.81, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Oracle Corporation supplies software for enterprise information management. The Company offers databases and relational servers, application development and decision support tools, and enterprise business applications. Oracle's software runs on network computers, personal digital assistants, set-top devices, PCs, workstations, minicomputers, mainframes, and massively parallel computers.

