Orasure Tech Up 42.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (OSUR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Orasure Tech (NASDAQ:OSUR) on March 16th, 2020 at $7.30. In approximately 3 weeks, Orasure Tech has returned 42.70% as of today's recent price of $10.41.

Over the past year, Orasure Tech has traded in a range of $5.23 to $22.25 and is now at $10.41, 99% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and diagnostic products. The Company supplies oral fluid collection devices and assays to the life insurance industry and public health markets for the detection of antibodies to HIV. OraSure also supplies oral fluid testing solutions for drugs-of-abuse testing.

