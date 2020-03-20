Oracle Corp Has Returned 10.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ORCL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) on December 31st, 2019 at $52.70. In approximately 3 months, Oracle Corp has returned 10.04% as of today's recent price of $47.41.

Oracle Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.06 and a 52-week low of $37.62 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $47.41 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Oracle Corporation supplies software for enterprise information management. The Company offers databases and relational servers, application development and decision support tools, and enterprise business applications. Oracle's software runs on network computers, personal digital assistants, set-top devices, PCs, workstations, minicomputers, mainframes, and massively parallel computers.

