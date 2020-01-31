SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oppenheimer Ho-A (NYSE:OPY) on October 2nd, 2019 at $28.62. In approximately 4 months, Oppenheimer Ho-A has returned 8.61% as of today's recent price of $26.15.

In the past 52 weeks, Oppenheimer Ho-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.16 and a high of $31.82 and are now at $25.89, 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., is a United States regional broker-dealer. The Company offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. Oppenheimer also offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

