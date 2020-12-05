SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oppenheimer Ho-A (NYSE:OPY) on March 26th, 2020 at $19.48. In approximately 2 months, Oppenheimer Ho-A has returned 1.44% as of today's recent price of $19.75.

Oppenheimer Ho-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.82 and a 52-week low of $14.21 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $19.75 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., is a United States regional broker-dealer. The Company offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. Oppenheimer also offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

