Opus Bank Has Returned 42.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OPB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) on February 26th, 2020 at $26.23. In approximately 4 weeks, Opus Bank has returned 42.76% as of today's recent price of $15.01.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Opus Bank have traded between a low of $13.07 and a high of $35.56 and are now at $15.01, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Opus Bank provides a full range of commercial banking services for retail customers and institutional customers. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. Opus serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Opus Bank.

