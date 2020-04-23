Oppenheimer Ho-A Shares (OPY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oppenheimer Ho-A (NYSE:OPY) on March 26th, 2020 at $19.48. In approximately 4 weeks, Oppenheimer Ho-A has returned 4.29% as of today's recent price of $18.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oppenheimer Ho-A have traded between a low of $14.21 and a high of $31.82 and are now at $18.64, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., is a United States regional broker-dealer. The Company offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. Oppenheimer also offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

