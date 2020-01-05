Oppenheimer Ho-A Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OPY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oppenheimer Ho-A (NYSE:OPY) on March 26th, 2020 at $19.48. In approximately 1 month, Oppenheimer Ho-A has returned 5.83% as of today's recent price of $20.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oppenheimer Ho-A have traded between a low of $14.21 and a high of $31.82 and are now at $20.61, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 2.36% lower over the past week, respectively.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its principal subsidiary, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., is a United States regional broker-dealer. The Company offers a full range of services from various offices in the United States and international jurisdictions. Oppenheimer also offers online discount brokerage and dollar-based investing services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Oppenheimer Ho-A.

Log in and add Oppenheimer Ho-A (OPY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.