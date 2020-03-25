One Liberty Prop Down 56.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (OLP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for One Liberty Prop (NYSE:OLP) on February 25th, 2020 at $27.21. In approximately 4 weeks, One Liberty Prop has returned 56.52% as of today's recent price of $11.83.

One Liberty Prop share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.78 and a 52-week low of $9.71 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $11.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. One Liberty Properties investment objectives are to provide current income, to provide the opportunity for increases in income and capital appreciation and to protect the Company's capital.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of One Liberty Prop.

