One Gas Inc Shares Down 26.3% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OGS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) on February 25th, 2020 at $92.15. In approximately 3 weeks, One Gas Inc has returned 26.26% as of today's recent price of $67.95.

In the past 52 weeks, One Gas Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.85 and a high of $96.97 and are now at $71.33, 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

ONE Gas, Inc. is a regulated natural gas utility. The Company distributes natural gas to customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. ONE Gas serves the residential, commercial, industrial, transportation, and wholesale industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of One Gas Inc.

