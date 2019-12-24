Omnova Solutions Has Returned 57.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OMN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Omnova Solutions (NYSE:OMN) on June 27th, 2019 at $6.42. In approximately 6 months, Omnova Solutions has returned 57.55% as of today's recent price of $10.12.

Omnova Solutions share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.14 and a 52-week low of $5.48 and are now trading 85% above that low price at $10.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and decorative and building products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit serves the paper, carpet, and textile industries. Omnova Solutions manufactures products such as coated fabrics and vinyl woodgrain.

