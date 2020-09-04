Omnicom Group Down 23.3% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (OMC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on February 25th, 2020 at $74.97. In approximately 1 month, Omnicom Group has returned 23.34% as of today's recent price of $57.47.

Omnicom Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.05 and a 52-week low of $46.37 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $57.47 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Omnicom Group Inc. provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The Company's agencies, which operate in major markets around the world, provide a comprehensive range of services including traditional media advertising; customer relationship management (CRM); public relations; and specialty communications.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Omnicom Group.

Log in and add Omnicom Group (OMC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.