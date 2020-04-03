Omnicell Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OMCL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) on July 26th, 2019 at $76.26. In approximately 7 months, Omnicell Inc has returned 9.11% as of today's recent price of $83.20.

Over the past year, Omnicell Inc has traded in a range of $56.96 to $94.85 and is now at $83.20, 46% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Omnicell, Inc. provides an integrated suite of clinical infrastructure and workflow automation solutions for healthcare facilities. The Company's solutions include pharmacy and supply systems, clinical reference tools, an internet-based procurement application, and decision support tools. Omnicell sells and leases its products and services to a range of healthcare facilities.

