Omnicell Inc Up 11.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (OMCL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) on July 26th, 2019 at $76.26. In approximately 6 months, Omnicell Inc has returned 11.36% as of today's recent price of $84.92.

Omnicell Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.59 and a 52-week low of $56.96 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $84.92 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Omnicell, Inc. provides an integrated suite of clinical infrastructure and workflow automation solutions for healthcare facilities. The Company's solutions include pharmacy and supply systems, clinical reference tools, an internet-based procurement application, and decision support tools. Omnicell sells and leases its products and services to a range of healthcare facilities.

