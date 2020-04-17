Omeros Corp Up 18.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (OMER)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) on March 20th, 2020 at $12.24. In approximately 4 weeks, Omeros Corp has returned 18.76% as of today's recent price of $14.53.

Omeros Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.89 and a 52-week low of $8.50 and are now trading 71% above that low price at $14.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Omeros Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of product candidates for use in orthopedics, rheumatology, urology, cardiovascular medicine, general surgery, and pain management.

