Omega Healthcare Has Returned 5.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OHI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) on December 9th, 2019 at $42.72. In approximately 3 months, Omega Healthcare has returned 5.22% as of today's recent price of $44.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Omega Healthcare share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.64 and a high of $44.95 and are now at $44.95, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in and provides financing to the long-term care industry. Omega operates healthcare facilities in the United States which are operated by independent healthcare operating companies.

