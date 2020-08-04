Omega Healthcare Has Returned 36.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OHI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) on March 20th, 2020 at $22.97. In approximately 3 weeks, Omega Healthcare has returned 36.48% as of today's recent price of $31.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Omega Healthcare have traded between a low of $13.33 and a high of $45.10 and are now at $31.35, which is 135% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in and provides financing to the long-term care industry. Omega operates healthcare facilities in the United States which are operated by independent healthcare operating companies.

