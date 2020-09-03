Omega Flex Inc Shares Down 25.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OFLX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Omega Flex Inc (NASDAQ:OFLX) on January 29th, 2020 at $107.29. In approximately 1 month, Omega Flex Inc has returned 25.02% as of today's recent price of $80.44.

Omega Flex Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.89 and a 52-week low of $52.00 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $80.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Omega Flex, Inc. manufactures flexible metal hose. The Company's product is used in a variety of applications to carry gases within residential and commercial buildings, vibration absorbers in high vibration applications, and other types of gases and fluids in a number of industrial applications.

