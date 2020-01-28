Omega Flex Inc Has Returned 12.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OFLX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Omega Flex Inc (NASDAQ:OFLX) on November 25th, 2019 at $96.79. In approximately 2 months, Omega Flex Inc has returned 12.26% as of today's recent price of $108.65.

Omega Flex Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $119.89 and a 52-week low of $52.00 and are now trading 109% above that low price at $108.65 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Omega Flex, Inc. manufactures flexible metal hose. The Company's product is used in a variety of applications to carry gases within residential and commercial buildings, vibration absorbers in high vibration applications, and other types of gases and fluids in a number of industrial applications.

