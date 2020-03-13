Ollie'S Bargain Shares Down 23.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OLLI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ollie'S Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI) on February 27th, 2020 at $51.19. In approximately 2 weeks, Ollie'S Bargain has returned 23.06% as of today's recent price of $39.38.

Over the past year, Ollie'S Bargain has traded in a range of $22.25 to $70.99 and is now at $39.07, 76% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of retail stores that offers brand name products at discounted and closeout prices. The Company provides products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ollie'S Bargain.

Log in and add Ollie'S Bargain (OLLI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.