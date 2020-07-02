Ollie'S Bargain Down 10.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (OLLI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ollie'S Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI) on January 13th, 2020 at $55.90. In approximately 4 weeks, Ollie'S Bargain has returned 10.45% as of today's recent price of $50.06.

Ollie'S Bargain share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.99 and a 52-week low of $22.25 and are now trading 125% above that low price at $50.06 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 1.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of retail stores that offers brand name products at discounted and closeout prices. The Company provides products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ollie'S Bargain.

Log in and add Ollie'S Bargain (OLLI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.