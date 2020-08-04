Old Repub Intl Has Returned 26.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ORI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Old Repub Intl (NYSE:ORI) on October 31st, 2019 at $22.19. In approximately 5 months, Old Repub Intl has returned 26.84% as of today's recent price of $16.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Old Repub Intl have traded between a low of $11.88 and a high of $23.98 and are now at $16.24, which is 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Old Republic International Corporation is an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries market, underwrite, and provide risk management services. The Company provides services for a variety of coverages in the property and liability, mortgage guaranty, title, and life and health insurance fields.

