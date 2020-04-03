Old Dominion Frt Shares (ODFL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL) on January 9th, 2020 at $192.09. In approximately 2 months, Old Dominion Frt has returned 4.16% as of today's recent price of $200.08.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Old Dominion Frt have traded between a low of $115.00 and a high of $227.21 and are now at $200.08, which is 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 0.29% higher over the past week, respectively.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor carrier. The Company primarily transports less-than-truckload shipments of general commodities, such as consumer goods, textiles, and capital goods. Old Dominion Freight Line serves regional markets throughout the United States.

