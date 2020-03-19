Old Dominion Frt Shares Down 22.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ODFL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL) on February 25th, 2020 at $212.93. In approximately 3 weeks, Old Dominion Frt has returned 22.05% as of today's recent price of $165.98.

Old Dominion Frt share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $227.21 and a 52-week low of $115.00 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $167.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor carrier. The Company primarily transports less-than-truckload shipments of general commodities, such as consumer goods, textiles, and capital goods. Old Dominion Freight Line serves regional markets throughout the United States.

