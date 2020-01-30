Old Dominion Frt Shares Up 5.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ODFL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Old Dominion Frt (NASDAQ:ODFL) on January 9th, 2020 at $192.09. In approximately 3 weeks, Old Dominion Frt has returned 5.22% as of today's recent price of $202.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Old Dominion Frt have traded between a low of $115.00 and a high of $210.18 and are now at $202.12, which is 76% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor carrier. The Company primarily transports less-than-truckload shipments of general commodities, such as consumer goods, textiles, and capital goods. Old Dominion Freight Line serves regional markets throughout the United States.

