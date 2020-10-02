Oil States Intl Shares Down 32.0% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (OIS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oil States Intl (NYSE:OIS) on January 15th, 2020 at $15.39. In approximately 4 weeks, Oil States Intl has returned 32.03% as of today's recent price of $10.46.

Over the past year, Oil States Intl has traded in a range of $10.38 to $21.27 and is now at $10.46, 1% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Oil States International, Inc. provides specialty products and services to oil and gas drilling and production companies. The Company supplies connection technology for offshore oil and gas development and production, distributes tubular goods, furnishes hydraulic workover, and well control services. Oil States also provides remote site accommodations, catering, and logistics.

