Oil Dri Corp Has Returned 12.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ODC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Oil Dri Corp (NYSE:ODC) on April 14th, 2020 at $33.44. In approximately 2 weeks, Oil Dri Corp has returned 12.65% as of today's recent price of $37.67.

Over the past year, Oil Dri Corp has traded in a range of $27.51 to $38.80 and is now at $37.67, 37% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. The Company's products, consisting primarily of cat litter, are used in the consumer, fluids purification, agricultural, industrial, and automotive markets. They are sold through the grocery products industry, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, and pet specialty retail outlets.

