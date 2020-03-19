Ofg Bancorp Has Returned 58.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OFG)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) on January 15th, 2020 at $21.35. In approximately 2 months, Ofg Bancorp has returned 58.30% as of today's recent price of $8.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Ofg Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.70 and a high of $24.95 and are now at $8.90. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

OFG Bancorp is the holding company for Oriental Bank. The Bank provides trust, money management, financial planning, and investment brokerage services, as well as consumer banking and mortgage banking. OFG Bancorp operates through a network of branch offices in Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ofg Bancorp.

