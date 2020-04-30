Ofg Bancorp Up 7.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (OFG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) on April 8th, 2020 at $12.01. In approximately 3 weeks, Ofg Bancorp has returned 7.70% as of today's recent price of $12.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ofg Bancorp have traded between a low of $8.63 and a high of $24.95 and are now at $12.94, which is 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 3.27% lower over the past week, respectively.

OFG Bancorp is the holding company for Oriental Bank. The Bank provides trust, money management, financial planning, and investment brokerage services, as well as consumer banking and mortgage banking. OFG Bancorp operates through a network of branch offices in Puerto Rico.

