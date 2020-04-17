Oceanfirst Finl Shares (OCFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oceanfirst Finl (NASDAQ:OCFC) on March 31st, 2020 at $15.54. In approximately 2 weeks, Oceanfirst Finl has returned 7.40% as of today's recent price of $14.39.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Oceanfirst Finl have traded between a low of $11.60 and a high of $30.70 and are now at $14.39, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% lower and 3.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is the holding company for OceanFirst Bank. The Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings bank that provides primarily single family residential mortgage loans and invests in mortgage-backed and other securities. OceanFirst operates branches principally in Ocean County, New Jersey.

