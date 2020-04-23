Occidental Pete (OXY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) on March 26th, 2020 at $13.65. In approximately 4 weeks, Occidental Pete has returned 3.41% as of today's recent price of $14.11.

Over the past year, Occidental Pete has traded in a range of $9.00 to $63.42 and is now at $14.11, 57% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The Company also manufactures and markets a variety of basic chemicals, vinyls and performance chemicals. Occidental also gathers, treats, processes, transports, stores, trades and markets crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, condensate and carbon dioxide (CO2) and generates and markets power.

