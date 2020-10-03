Occidental Pete Has Returned 70.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (OXY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) on January 22nd, 2020 at $43.46. In approximately 2 months, Occidental Pete has returned 70.67% as of today's recent price of $12.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Occidental Pete have traded between the current low of $12.57 and a high of $68.83 and are now at $12.74. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The Company also manufactures and markets a variety of basic chemicals, vinyls and performance chemicals. Occidental also gathers, treats, processes, transports, stores, trades and markets crude oil, natural gas, NGLs, condensate and carbon dioxide (CO2) and generates and markets power.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Occidental Pete.

Log in and add Occidental Pete (OXY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.