Nxstage Medical Shares Up 20.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NXTM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nxstage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) on June 28th, 2017 at $25.01. In approximately 32 months, Nxstage Medical has returned 19.98% as of today's recent price of $30.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nxstage Medical have traded between a low of $29.06 and a high of $30.00 and are now at $30.00, which is 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

NxStage Medical, Inc. is medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets systems for the treatment of end-stage renal disease and acute kidney failure. NxStage Medical conducts business worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nxstage Medical shares.

