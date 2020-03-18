Nvidia Corp Down 22.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NVDA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) on February 24th, 2020 at $272.50. In approximately 3 weeks, Nvidia Corp has returned 22.50% as of today's recent price of $211.20.

Nvidia Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.32 and a 52-week low of $132.60 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $216.43 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 0.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

NVIDIA Corporation designs, develops, and markets three dimensional (3D) graphics processors and related software. The Company offers products that provides interactive 3D graphics to the mainstream personal computer market.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nvidia Corp.

