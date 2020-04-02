Nve Corp Up 11.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NVEC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) on December 16th, 2019 at $67.52. In approximately 2 months, Nve Corp has returned 11.11% as of today's recent price of $75.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nve Corp have traded between a low of $61.05 and a high of $104.30 and are now at $75.02, which is 23% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

NVE Corporation is an electronics component manufacturer specializing in the combination of magnetically-sensitive materials with integrated circuits. The Company provides products such as sensors, isolators, and switches, as well as custom design, processing, and magnetic modeling and simulation services. NVE products are used in communications, industrial, and military applications.

