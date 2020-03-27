Nv5 Global Inc Shares Down 40.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NVEE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) on February 27th, 2020 at $58.47. In approximately 4 weeks, Nv5 Global Inc has returned 40.07% as of today's recent price of $35.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nv5 Global Inc have traded between a low of $27.00 and a high of $85.60 and are now at $35.04, which is 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.5% lower and 3.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services. The Company offers planning, design, consulting, inspection, field supervision, and management oversight. NV5 Global serves the construction, real estate, and environmental industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nv5 Global Inc.

Log in and add Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.