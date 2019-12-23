Nv5 Global Inc Has Returned 26.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NVEE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) on September 27th, 2019 at $66.51. In approximately 3 months, Nv5 Global Inc has returned 26.27% as of today's recent price of $49.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Nv5 Global Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.58 and a high of $85.60 and are now at $49.03, 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services. The Company offers planning, design, consulting, inspection, field supervision, and management oversight. NV5 Global serves the construction, real estate, and environmental industries.

