Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Has Returned 15.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NMZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) on February 25th, 2019 at $12.95. In approximately 12 months, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has returned 15.18% as of today's recent price of $14.91.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund have traded between a low of $12.89 and a high of $14.67 and are now at $14.88, which is 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares.

Log in and add Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.