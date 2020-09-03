Nuvasive Inc Has Returned 22.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NUVA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) on February 7th, 2020 at $76.44. In approximately 1 month, Nuvasive Inc has returned 22.90% as of today's recent price of $58.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nuvasive Inc have traded between a low of $52.69 and a high of $81.91 and are now at $58.93, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 1.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

NuVasive, Inc. designs, develops, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company's products include maximum access surgery (MAS) and fusion products.

