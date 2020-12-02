Nutrisystem Inc Shares Up 13.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NTRI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nutrisystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI) on November 1st, 2018 at $37.73. In approximately 16 months, Nutrisystem Inc has returned 13.69% as of today's recent price of $42.89.

Nutrisystem Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.66 and a 52-week low of $42.81 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $42.89 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Nutrisystem, Inc. operates an online weight loss community. The Company operates website that provides members with a weight management program that incorporates personal online counseling, individual diet and exercise plans, as well as other information. Nutrisystem also markets diet meal replacement products through retail outlets.

