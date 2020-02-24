Nutanix Inc - A Shares Up 43.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NTNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nutanix Inc - A (NASDAQ:NTNX) on August 29th, 2019 at $24.90. In approximately 6 months, Nutanix Inc - A has returned 43.20% as of today's recent price of $35.65.

Nutanix Inc - A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.60 and a 52-week low of $17.74 and are now trading 101% above that low price at $35.65 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Nutanix, Inc. designs and develops enterprise cloud platforms. The Company provides enterprise cloud platform solutions that converge traditional silos of server, virtualization, and storage into one integrated solution. Nutanix serves customers worldwide.

