Nustar Energy L P Down -0.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nustar Energy L P (NYSE:NS) on December 13th, 2019 at $26.62. In approximately 3 weeks, Nustar Energy L P has returned 0.90% as of today's recent price of $26.86.

Over the past year, Nustar Energy L P has traded in a range of $20.24 to $30.06 and is now at $26.18, 29% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Nustar Energy L P.

Log in and add Nustar Energy L P (NS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.