Nucor Corp Shares Down 37.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (NUE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) on January 3rd, 2020 at $54.60. In approximately 3 months, Nucor Corp has returned 37.91% as of today's recent price of $33.90.

Nucor Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.17 and a 52-week low of $27.53 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $33.35 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures steel products. The Company's products include carbon and alloy steel, steel joints, steel deck, cold finished steel, steel grinding balls, steel bearing products, and metal building systems. Nucor also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, HBI, and DRI, supplies ferro-alloys, processes ferrous, and nonferrous scrap.

