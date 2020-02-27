Nuance Communica Shares Up 27.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NUAN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) on November 21st, 2019 at $17.47. In approximately 3 months, Nuance Communica has returned 27.51% as of today's recent price of $22.27.

Nuance Communica share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.58 and a 52-week low of $14.02 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $22.27 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 1.48% higher over the past week, respectively.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. The Company's products include a speech recognizer, call steering, and a product that converts text into speech.

