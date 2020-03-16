Nu Skin Enterp-A Down 47.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (NUS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS) on January 27th, 2020 at $35.63. In approximately 2 months, Nu Skin Enterp-A has returned 47.73% as of today's recent price of $18.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Nu Skin Enterp-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $17.75 and a high of $64.90 and are now at $18.62. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a global direct selling company. The Company distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. Nu Skin Enterprises markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Nu Skin Enterprises provides marketing and distribution of technology-based products through Big Planet, Inc.

