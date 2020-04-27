Nrg Energy Shares Up 21.8% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (NRG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) on March 26th, 2020 at $27.46. In approximately 1 month, Nrg Energy has returned 21.81% as of today's recent price of $33.45.

Over the past year, Nrg Energy has traded in a range of $19.54 to $41.78 and is now at $33.45, 71% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

NRG Energy, Inc. owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities primarily in the United States. The Company offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

