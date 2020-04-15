Now Inc Has Returned 51.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (DNOW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) on January 22nd, 2020 at $10.75. In approximately 3 months, Now Inc has returned 51.79% as of today's recent price of $5.18.

Now Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.72 and a 52-week low of $4.05 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $5.18 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

NOW Inc. distributes oil drilling equipment across the globe. The Company provides maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for the global energy and industrial markets.

