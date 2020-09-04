Novavax Inc Has Returned 71.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (NVAX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) on March 18th, 2020 at $10.14. In approximately 3 weeks, Novavax Inc has returned 71.34% as of today's recent price of $17.37.

Over the past year, Novavax Inc has traded in a range of $0.02 to $17.78 and is now at $17.37, 86,767% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.6%.

Novavax, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company creates novel vaccines to address a broad range of infectious diseases worldwide using proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology.

