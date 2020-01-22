Novavax Inc Up 52.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NVAX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) on December 2nd, 2019 at $5.30. In approximately 2 months, Novavax Inc has returned 52.41% as of today's recent price of $8.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Novavax Inc have traded between a low of $0.02 and a high of $9.40 and are now at $8.07, which is 40,251% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.0%.

Novavax, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company creates novel vaccines to address a broad range of infectious diseases worldwide using proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology.

