Novavax Inc Up 35.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NVAX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) on December 2nd, 2019 at $5.30. In approximately 2 months, Novavax Inc has returned 35.03% as of today's recent price of $7.15.

Novavax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.99 and a 52-week low of $0.02 and are now trading 35,650% above that low price at $7.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 6.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 3.6%.

Novavax, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company creates novel vaccines to address a broad range of infectious diseases worldwide using proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology.

